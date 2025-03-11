Zion Ministry: Woman Arraigned For False Testimony About ₦200 Million Property Acquisition

A 32-year-old woman, Loveth Alo Helen, who claimed that God blessed her with the acquisition of a property during the testimony session of Zion Prayer Movement has being arraigned at an Enugu Magistrate Court.

Naija News reports that Helen was seen in a viral video claiming that God had blessed her with the acquisition of a property.

Footage of the building was displayed in the church during her testimony. In another viral clip, she allegedly stated that she purchased the house for ₦200 million.

However, Helen was arraigned on Tuesday before the Magistrate Court sitting in Enugu North Magistrate District, presided over by S.O. Chukwuani, on a four-count charge, including obtaining by false pretence with intent to defraud, defamation of character, and attempting to commit a felony by trying to sell the property.

The defendant was accused of falsely presenting herself as the owner of a five-bedroom duplex located at Plot 16, WTC Estate, Enugu, which belongs to Architect Emmanuel Asogwa.

After the charges were read, she pleaded not guilty. The magistrate granted her bail at ₦1 million with a surety who must provide three years’ tax clearance.

The case, marked MEN/112C/25, between the Commissioner of Police and Loveth Alo Helen, was adjourned until April 9, 2025, for further hearing.

Speaking to journalists after the arraignment, Helen insisted that she did not plan or discuss the testimony with anyone and did not receive anything from anyone. She maintained that she acted in faith, hoping to eventually acquire the property.

“I did the testimony claiming that I will get it, nobody arranged anything with me, I did not collect anything from anybody” she stated.

According to her, before she made the testimony, she went for inspection of the house “which we are processing to get and I told them that I’m coming “.