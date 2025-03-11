‘Wike Is Disrespecting Me Simply Because Of Money, Power’ – Dele Momodu Recounts Fallout With FCT Minister

Former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has revealed his trouble with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, started over his intention to contest for president.

Naija News reports that in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Momodu said he was a close friend to Wike before their relationship became strained.

The veteran journalist said he was unaware that Wike was also secretly nursing a presidential ambition, stressing that the former governor of Rivers State got angry after informing him of his presidential ambition and stopped picking up his calls.

Dele Momodu also stated that he was shocked by Wike’s comment about him during a live Television programme, adding that the Minister is disrespecting him because he has made money and power.

He said, “I was very close to [Nyesom] Wike. We are no longer close. Troubles started the moment I declared interest in the presidential election.

“He had not told anybody he wanted to contest but I was suspecting because of the branding and how much he was spending on journalists. He had PR deals with many media houses.

“Those things are not cheap but he was getting good results; everybody was talking about him.

“So, I met him and informed him that I would be contesting for the presidency and I would need his support. And before then, I had consulted nationwide, I had met Emirs, the Sultan and everybody.

“The general impression I was getting was that if Wike wants to run, he would have problems, especially in the North. The Northerners would support anybody but not Wike.

“I tried to tell him that this is what I had picked up and in case you are unable to run, would you kindly support me? What’s the crime in that?

“I already considered you my friend. He stopped picking my calls, he told people even live on Channels, when an interviewer asked for his opinions on new entrances like Dele Momodu, he said, ‘Which Dele Momodu? Get serious!’

“I was shocked. Wike that told me that he used to watch myself and his boss, [Rotimi] Ameachi when we are flying helicopters, he would be down saying, ‘See these people, they’re enjoying o!,’ is now disrespecting me simply because he has now made money, power.”