Tinubu Appoints Principal Officers For University Of Medicine, Abeokuta, Federal College Of Education, Yauri

President Bola Tinubu has appointed principal officers for the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Potsikum, Yobe State.

President Tinubu appointed Professor Fatiu Abiola Arogundade as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Medicine in Abeokuta.

Dr Obayomi Olukayode Gregory is the Registrar, Mrs Adedokun Omolola Olufunso is the Bursar, and Dr Idiat Odunola Agboola is the University Librarian.

Naija News reports that Professor Arogundade, a professor of medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, currently serves as the College Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Ijanikin.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says with over 33 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience and as a Fellow of the International Society of Nephrology, Professor Arogundade has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives in medical research and academic reforms and attracted substantial research grants from 2012 to 2023.

The new registrar, Dr Gregory, has been the Deputy Registrar at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja. Mrs Olufunso, a Chartered Accountant, served as Deputy Bursar at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Dr Agboola, the librarian, has been an Associate Professor of Library Science at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, until now.

President Tinubu implored the new officers to provide visionary leadership and build a solid foundation for the university’s growth and development.

He expressed confidence in the University officers’ ability to leverage their collective expertise to ensure that the institution, established in 2023, produces world-class medical professionals.

Similarly, President Tinubu has appointed Professor Sa’adu Umar as the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Yauri, Kebbi State.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmed is the Registrar, Dr Muhammad Yusuf Alkali is the Bursar, and Mrs Maimuna Mohammed Ahmed is the Librarian.

Professor Umar is a Professor of Agriculture Extension and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero. He is renowned for his academic leadership and commitment to educational development.

Mr. Ahmed, formerly Deputy Registrar of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, has served in various capacities in the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe State.

Dr. Alkali, a former Dean of the School of Accountancy and Finance at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, and Mrs. Ahmed, currently the College Librarian at the Niger State College of Nursing Sciences, Minna, complete the leadership team.

The tenures of the principal officers at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, are set at five years each, with no extensions, as stipulated in the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly, the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, offers full-time courses in teaching, instruction, and training across disciplines such as technology, applied science, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management.