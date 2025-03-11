‘The Government Is Open To Discussing With Assembly Members’ – Fubara’s Administration Insists

The Rivers State Government has strongly rejected calls from a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding the resignation or impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The development follows renewed political tensions as Governor Fubara vowed that threats would not deter him from those attempting to disrupt governance in the state.

Fubara, addressing his supporters, reassured them that despite ongoing political challenges, the state would emerge stronger and more united.

“I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you, your spirits are high, some others, your spirits are low.

“I want to assure you, it doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, we will come up again stronger and better.

“Please continue to follow my footsteps, and that remains the path of peace. We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers,” Fubara declared.

APC Faction Calls For Resignation, Dismisses Reconciliation Talks

Naija News understands that a faction of the APC loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, led by Tony Okocha, had demanded that Fubara either resign or face impeachment, citing alleged governance failures and disregard for President Bola Tinubu.

Okocha, addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, also dismissed the governor’s invitation to a reconciliation meeting with the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, calling it a “Greek gift.”

“The options before Siminalayi Joseph Fubara are two: he should honourably resign or be impeached because he has run the state aground and disrespected Mr. President.

“The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek gift. The Supreme Court judgment is final, and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The only option to the governor now is for him to resign or be impeached. And he should be honourable about it,” Okocha said.

The APC factional leader did not mince words, describing Fubara’s leadership as “clueless” and a threat to the state’s stability.

He added, “The APC remains the major opposition party in Rivers State. We are the voice of the voiceless. When we said Siminalayi Fubara was clueless, we were not joking. The evidence is clear.

“The governor behaves like a saint, but he is a dangerous snake. His meeting agenda with the lawmakers is puerile. Is he inviting them to discuss the Supreme Court judgment?

“And why was the invitation letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, instead of the governor himself? It’s an aberration. As far as I’m concerned, it is a Greek Gift.”

Okocha warned that Fubara’s continued stay in office could lead to political instability, describing the situation as a “keg of gunpowder” ready to explode.

Rivers Government Hits Back: ‘Okocha Is An Impostor’

In response, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, dismissed Okocha’s remarks, stating that he lacks the authority to speak on behalf of the APC leadership.

Johnson described Okocha as an “impostor” whose removal as the state APC chairman had been confirmed by the court.

He further criticized the impeachment threats, stating that the governor had demonstrated a commitment to peace by reaching out to the lawmakers for dialogue.

The commissioner stated, “I’ve decided not to be reckoning with what Chief Okocha says because he’s not a consistent person. He doesn’t have any moral grounds to make that call (impeachment) because as far as the law is concerned, he’s an impostor.

“A Rivers State High Court has long removed him from office. So, I think that he’s dangerously looking for relevance and I don’t think that he deserves it from this government.”

He further stated, “This is not the first time, at some point he said he was going to ask members of his party who were in the House to invoke an impeachment proceeding. Not too long, he recanted

“So he’s not a man of his word. Nobody is talking about impeachment.

“An impeachment is not even on the table. The government is open to discussing with the Assembly members.”