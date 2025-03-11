Tension In Benue As Protesters Set Monarch’s Palace, LG Secretariat Ablaze Over Killings

Tensions escalated in Naka, Benue State, on Tuesday as enraged youths burnt the palace of Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat in response to the killing of three individuals.

Naija News understands that the unrest followed reports that suspected armed herders had killed three operatives of the Benue Civil Protection Guards in Garuwa, a community within the local government area.

When the bodies of the deceased were brought to Naka in the early hours of the day, emotions ran high, leading to protests that quickly spiraled into acts of destruction.

Confirming the incident to PUNCH Online, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, stated, “Yes, they burned down the secretariat and the Ter Naka palace. Three protection guards were killed in Garuwa, so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and it’s now being taken over by hoodlums.”

Efforts to obtain comments from the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful, as her phone was unreachable.

