South East Must Give 100% Votes To Tinubu In 2027 Election – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has undertaken more projects for the people of the South East than any of his predecessors.

He emphasized that, in light of this, the President merits their full support in the upcoming 2027 elections as a form of gratitude.

Umahi made these remarks on Monday while assessing the progress of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Umuahia-Aba Section II of the 56.10 km Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, noting that the road is expected to be inaugurated in June 2025.

He highlighted that the President has allocated sufficient funds for the road project, as outlined in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, and mentioned that the remaining 2 km of earthwork and 4 km of asphalt work are scheduled for completion by June, leading to the road’s inauguration.

“The entire South East must give Mr President 100% of their votes in the 2027 elections to appreciate him.

“I am the one that is fit to ask for your votes because he has used me to work for you.

“What happened before will not happen again. God was speaking but a lot of our Christian brothers would not hear,” said Umahi.

Naija News reports that less than two years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure, some prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) members have begun pushing for his re-election in 2027.

While neither the party nor the president has formally launched a campaign, top APC figures, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, have voiced support for a second term.

Recently, during a meeting with APC support groups at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Ganduje urged northern politicians considering a 2027 presidential bid to delay their ambitions until 2031, after Tinubu’s anticipated second term.

Similarly, Akume, during a TVC interview, advised former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians against contesting in 2027.

In various states, including Kaduna, Kebbi, and Kwara, signs of an early campaign have emerged, with re-election billboards for the president appearing in multiple locations across Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development has sparked criticism from opposition parties and political analysts, who argue that such activities violate the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Legal experts and commentators caution that premature campaigning undermines democratic principles, electoral laws, and political discipline.