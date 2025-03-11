Soludo Has Not Banned Evangelism – Anambra Govt

The Anambra State Government has said that it does not plan on stopping the spread of the gospel in the state.

The government made the clarification while addressing the law which bans street and market evangelism.

The State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, explained via a statement on Tuesday that the law is not to stop the spread of the gospel but curb noise pollution.

Mefor said, “Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s recent encounter with an itinerant preacher at Onitsha Market was misinterpreted as a ban on evangelism, whereas his focus was on noise pollution, which has been banned by an extant law on public health.

“The issue at hand is noise pollution, not evangelism. Noise pollution is punishable under Sections 8(1,4b) and 9(1,2) of the Public Health Laws of Anambra State, 2006.

“As a matter of precedence, a magistrate court in Nnewi made this law actionable against a church in 2019. The public is therefore advised to disregard any claims suggesting Governor Soludo has banned evangelism or public preaching in Anambra State.

“Instead, we urge citizens to adhere to the Public Health Law and respect the rights of others.”

Mefor added that the governor clarified his stand when he drew attention to the Public Health Law 2006, which prohibits noise pollution and preaching in inappropriate places like markets using loudspeakers.

He said: “The governor advised preachers to conduct their activities in churches or designated areas where people can gather and listen to the word without disrupting others’ activities.”