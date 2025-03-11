Severe Heat Waves To Hit 12 States In Nigeria – Nimet Warns (Full List)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned that twelve states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may experience severe heat waves in the coming days.

The warning was handed down in a weather outlook released on Monday.

The agency identified Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Cross River as the states to be most affected by the expected heat waves in the next three to four days.

NIMET also added that Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto States would be vulnerable during the period.

The government agency noted that the heat waves may cause thermal discomfort across several regions in Nigeria and therefore warned residents to be wary of potential health risks, fatigue and irritability, reduced focus and motor skills, and lower productivity.

As preventive measures during the period, the agency advised Nigerians to stay in well-ventilated areas, wear breathable clothing, drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours between 12pm to 3pm, and use sun protection.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State chapter of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has initiated a campaign to raise awareness about flooding in the local communities.

Naija News reports that the agency’s Director, Ahmad Tijjani, visited the District Head of Bulangu palace in the Kafin Hausa Local Government Area, accompanied by a team of NOA Social Mobilisation Officers.

During the visit, Tijjani highlighted that the purpose of this initiative is to enhance public understanding of the risks associated with flooding.