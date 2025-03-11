Reps Urge DHQ To Set Up Military Base In Edo To Combat Rising Insecurity

The House of Representatives has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency of Edo State.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, lawmakers urged the federal government, through the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), to establish a military base in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, as a strategic measure to enhance security in the region.

The resolution was passed after the House adopted a motion of urgent public importance, introduced by Henry Okojie, a lawmaker from Edo State.

While presenting the motion, Okojie highlighted the alarming rate of insecurity in the constituency, stating that it had “reached a critical juncture, with persistent and increasing incidents of killings, kidnappings, and other forms of violence.”

He further emphasized that cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape, and cult-related killings occur daily, overwhelming the police and rendering them unable to effectively curb the rising crime rate.

Okojie noted that the insecurity has left residents living in constant fear and psychological distress.

“Numerous people have been killed, and their mutilated bodies have been recovered, showing signs of organ harvesting,” he said.

He identified the hotspots of criminal activities, stating, “These criminals operate predominantly along the rail route from Uzea to Ugboha, Amedokhian, Udo, Eko-Ibadin, and Ubiaja to Ewohimi in the Esan North-East/Esan South-East region.”

Following a voice vote called by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the House adopted the motion.

Subsequently, lawmakers directed the Department of State Services (DSS), the army, the police, and other relevant security agencies to launch an “intensive” investigation to address the worsening security situation in the area.

Additionally, the House tasked its committees on defence, army, national security and intelligence, police, and legislative compliance with investigating the matter and reporting their findings within four weeks to guide further legislative action.