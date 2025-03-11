Quadri Aruna To Play Against World No. 2 At 2025 WTT Champions Chongqin

Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna is set to compete against World No. 2 Wang Chuqin from China in the round of 32 at the 2025 WTT Champions Chongqing, taking place in China.

This exciting matchup between Quadri Aruna and Chuqin will take place on Wednesday and highlights the start of the season’s premier WTT Champions event, which boasts an impressive prize pool of $800,000.

The tournament will feature a captivating display of talent with 32 players competing in both men’s and women’s singles from March 11 to 16.

This matchup poses a significant challenge for Aruna, as it marks his first encounter with Chuqin in the WTT series. With no previous meetings to draw upon, both players will approach this match fresh and ready to make their mark.

Aruna, known for his experience and tactical adaptability, will seek to navigate the pressures of competing against Chuqin, who is supported by an enthusiastic home crowd and is expected to bring his trademark composure to the match.

This season, Aruna aims to build on his recent success, having secured a silver medal at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunisia, where he was narrowly defeated by his long-time rival, Omar Assar, in the finals.

Assar, along with Africa’s leading female players, Hana Goda and Dina Meshref from Egypt, will also be part of this elite competition, all vying for victory in Chongqing. Assar will face German pen-holder Dan Qiu in his opening round on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, Goda, who recently reclaimed her ITTF Africa Cup title with a remarkable comeback victory over Meshref, is set for an intriguing match against South Korea’s rising star, Shun Yubin, on Thursday, March 13. Having previously reached the quarter-finals at this level, Goda comes to Chongqing determined to advance past her recent challenges at the WTT Champions events.

For Meshref, the tournament will present another opportunity to showcase her skills as she goes up against Korean player Kim Nayeong in the first round of the Women’s Singles on Tuesday, March 11.