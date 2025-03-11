Public Parade Of Suspects By Police Remain Banned – Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated that the order prohibiting the public parade of suspects by the Nigeria Police remains in place.

The IGP stressed that the prohibition order is targeted at protecting the human rights of the suspects in accordance with international best practices of policing.

Naija News reports Egbetokun made the emphasis in a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He stressed that suspects should not be publicly paraded before formal charges are filed in court.

The IGP said all commands and zones within the Nigeria Police Force must adhere to the instruction and urged the cooperation of other stakeholders, including the media in adhering to the directive.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has reiterated the ban on the public parade of suspects by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. This commitment by the IGP aims to uphold the fundamental human rights of every citizen and adhere to global best practices in policing by reiterating the standing directive prohibiting the public parade of criminal suspects before formal charges are filed in a court of law.

“This directive, previously communicated to all commands and zones within the Police Force, is a cornerstone of the Nigeria Police Force’s modernization efforts and reflects its dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity. The IGP emphasized that this policy is aligned with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection and preservation of the dignity and rights of individuals throughout the judicial process.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to operating within the bounds of the law and promoting a culture of respect for human rights among its personnel. The IGP seeks the understanding and cooperation of the public, particularly members of the media, in adhering to this directive. Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals,” the statement read.