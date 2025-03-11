‘Presidency Backing Wike To Impeach Fubara, Install Amaewhule In Rivers State’ – Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has strongly condemned the alleged plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating the crisis with the backing of the presidency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), claimed that Wike’s influence in the Presidency was fueling the continued political crisis in Rivers State.

Eze alleged that Wike, with the support of the Presidency, was behind moves to impeach Fubara and install Speaker Martins Amaewhule as governor, thereby consolidating political control ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Wike, with the backing of the Presidency, is championing the plot to impeach Governor Fubara and install Amaewhule as governor.

“Clearly, Wike is capitalizing on his unholy political marriage to Tinubu to destabilize Rivers State and distract Governor Fubara. Their ultimate goal is to ensure that their stooge, Amaewhule, becomes governor, giving them control over Rivers politics heading into 2027,” Eze stated.

‘Plot To Remove Fubara Will Collapse’

The APC stalwart, however, declared that the impeachment plot would fail, insisting that it would only strengthen Fubara’s position rather than weaken him.

“These evil and undemocratic plots to remove Fubara from office will fall like a pack of cards and will only make him stronger,” he said.

Eze also warned that Tinubu’s association with Wike could harm his political standing, saying, “I have advised President Tinubu from the beginning that his romance with Wike will not only destroy APC but will stain his reputation as a democrat.”

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain explained that those pushing for Fubara’s removal were ignorant of the political dynamics of Rivers State, particularly the historical power balance between the upland and riverine regions.

“For 24 years, Rivers State has been governed by leaders from the upland axis—from Dr. Peter Odili to Rotimi Amaechi and then Nyesom Wike. Sir Fubara is the first governor from the riverine axis, and now, there is a plot to remove him prematurely,” he argued.

He warned that such a move would be interpreted as a direct attack on the Ijaw nation and other riverine ethnic groups in Rivers State.

“It is political insensitivity of the highest order to humiliate an Ijaw governor out of office because of one man’s greed and dictatorial tendencies,” he added.

Slams Amaewhule-Led Lawmakers

Eze also took a swipe at the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers, accusing them of undermining democracy and making a mockery of legislative duties.

“Amaewhule and his bandwagon of defectors lack the legitimacy to order a sitting governor around.

“They have insulted and called Fubara unprintable names, not realizing that they are actually demeaning the office of the Governor of Rivers State,” he said.

Eze further challenged Wike, asking whether he would have tolerated the same level of political crisis if he were still governor.

“If Wike were still governor, would anyone dare to treat him the way he is treating Fubara? Would he tolerate this level of political sabotage?” Eze queried.

He credited Fubara’s peace-loving nature for preventing the state from descending into total chaos, stating, “If not for Fubara’s patience and wisdom, Wike and his enablers in the Presidency would have already seen what happens when you push people to the wall.”

Lawmakers’ Refusal To Attend Peace Meeting Exposed Their Intentions

Eze also criticized the Amaewhule-led lawmakers for rejecting Fubara’s invitation to a peace meeting at the Government House.

He described the invitation as a political masterstroke, saying that their refusal to attend had exposed them as the real enemies of peace in Rivers State.

“The world now knows who is truly interested in peace and who is hell-bent on causing political instability,” Eze said.

He urged the lawmakers to stop playing God, warning them against deliberately sabotaging the peace and progress of Rivers State.

“Rivers State is bigger than any individual. Those acting as if the state cannot move forward without them should take a step back and reflect,” he concluded.