PDP Leaders Sponsoring Insecurity To Sabotage Okpebholo’s Administration – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has called on the police and other security agencies in the state to investigate leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the issue of insecurity.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, in a statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, accused the PDP of sponsoring insecurity to create chaos, undermine the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo and destabilize governance.

According to Itua, security sources reveal that some PDP leaders are not only financing the acts of terror but are also using them as political tools to cast the current administration in a bad light.

Itua stated that Governor Okpebholo’s administration has shown a commitment to tackling insecurity through decisive policies and collaboration with security agencies, adding that the PDP’s desperation to reclaim power through the back door should not come at the expense of public safety.

The statement reads, “The resilience of Edo State is currently being tested by evil merchants, individuals sponsoring a surge in violent crimes, particularly kidnappings and other forms of insecurity.

“Disturbingly, intelligence reports indicate that these crimes are not just the handiwork of random criminal elements but are being sponsored by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Their aim? To create chaos, undermine the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo, and destabilize governance in the State.

“In recent months, Edo residents have witnessed an alarming increase in abductions, targeted attacks, and orchestrated misinformation campaigns. A sad carryover from the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s.

“Security sources reveal that certain PDP leaders are not only financing these acts of terror but are also using them as political tools to cast the current administration in a bad light. This calculated effort to sabotage the government through fear and propaganda must not go unchecked.

“The actions of the PDP are not new. During the 2024 Edo governorship election, the former PDP-led government recklessly armed non-state actors, flooding the State with dangerous weapons. Many of these arms were never retrieved, contributing to the proliferation of small arms and fueling the present security crisis. The failure to mop up these weapons has emboldened criminal elements who now use them for nefarious activities, including kidnappings and assassinations.

“Instead of playing the role of a responsible opposition, PDP leaders have doubled up on misinformation, issuing false statements to the public and international observers. They have actively sought to discredit Governor Okpebholo’s security initiatives while providing tacit support to violent actors. The implications of this are dire, as it erodes public trust in governance and further emboldens criminals.

“Given the weight of these allegations and the security implications, it is imperative that the Nigeria Police and other security agencies launch a thorough investigation into the involvement of PDP leaders in these crimes. No individual or political group should be allowed to hold the state hostage for political gain. Those found culpable must face the full wrath of the law.

“Governor Okpebholo’s administration has shown a commitment to tackling insecurity through decisive policies and collaboration with security agencies. However, if political actors are indeed the sponsors of criminality in Edo, then the battle must extend beyond crime-fighting to unmasking those pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“Beyond the actions of security agencies, the citizens of Edo State must remain vigilant. The PDP’s desperation to reclaim power through the backdoor should not come at the expense of public safety. Edo people must reject the false narratives being peddled by these political saboteurs and support the government’s genuine efforts to restore peace and order.

“Insecurity thrives when perpetrators believe they are above the law. Now is the time for authorities to prove otherwise. A thorough probe into the role of PDP leaders in the rising wave of kidnappings and armed violence is not just necessary—it is long overdue. The security and stability of Edo State must come before partisan interests.”