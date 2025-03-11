Ozigbo Cleared To Contest APC Primary, Seeks Tinubu’s Daughter’s Support

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has been cleared by the party to contest the primary election.

Naija News reported that Ozigbo, a former ally of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defected to APC to boost his chances of victory in the governorship election.

Ozigbo’s certificate of clearance was presented to him by APC’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, on Monday.

Disclosing the certificate on his 𝕏 handle, he wrote: “What an incredible honour to be the first aspirant to receive a clean bill of health to contest for the Anambra Governorship Primary of our great party, APC! Some may call it coincidence — I call it providence.”

He stated that the clearance was “just the beginning of this historic quest to actualise our grand vision of a truly transformed Anambra.”

After receiving his clearance certificate, the former governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moved to get the support of President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, popularly called Iyaloja of Lagos.

According to him, the discussion centered on challenges facing women traders and solutions to the problems.

“After receiving my clearance certificate to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, I paid a courtesy call to Alhaja Dr. Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, at her office in Abuja.

“During my visit, we discussed challenges and solutions for the Nigeria’s women and traders, who form the core of our economic strength. It is our hope that with progressive leadership, we can collectively improve the lot of this all-important section of our population,” he added.