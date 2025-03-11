‘No Sane Person Would Attempt To Impeach Fubara’ – Osadolor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State of creating unnecessary political tension by demanding Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s resignation or impeachment.

Naija News reports that the response follows remarks by the APC factional chairman recognized by the party’s national leadership, Tony Okocha, who insisted that Fubara resign or face impeachment.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Okocha said, “The APC remains the major opposition party in Rivers State. We are the voice of the voiceless. When we said Fubara is clueless, we were not joking. The evidence is clear.”

Okocha also dismissed Fubara’s recent invitation to lawmakers for a peace meeting, describing it as “inconsequential.”

‘APC Should Focus On National Issues, Not Political Games’ – PDP

Reacting to the APC’s position, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in an interview with Punch, urged the opposition party in Rivers to prioritize national concerns rather than fueling political crises.

Ologunagba also took a swipe at Okocha, stating that he should resolve his own leadership disputes in the APC before meddling in Governor Fubara’s administration.

He said, “The man you are talking about has a lot of issues to deal with, one of which is his claim to the chairmanship of the APC in Rivers State.

“All we can say is that the man is hallucinating. He is in a dream world, and we can’t stop him from dreaming.

“However, he must be told that impeachment is a constitutional process, not something you just sleep and dream about.”

Ologunagba further challenged the APC leadership to focus on pressing issues affecting Nigerians.

He added, “Instead of targeting Governor Fubara, Okocha should help his party address the economic hardship they have brought upon Nigerians.

“Nigerians are being forced to pay exorbitant tariffs on energy and telecoms, and life has never been this difficult. This should be his concern, not political games.”

‘Fubara Has The People’s Mandate’

Ologunagba asserted that Governor Fubara remains popular among Rivers residents.

The PDP official added, “He has no locus standi to tell Governor Fubara to resign because the people of Rivers State are happy with him.

“In a very short period, he has impacted the people positively, and his work deserves collective applause.”

‘Fubara’s Impeachment Not Feasible’ – PDP Youth Leader

In an interview with Punch, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, dismissed the call for impeachment, stating that Fubara enjoys strong political backing.

He stated, “Those calling for Fubara’s impeachment don’t understand the constitution. Impeaching a performing governor is not a tea party.

“The stakeholders are with him, and he enjoys the support of the Rivers people.

“Governor Fubara has firmly entrenched himself in the politics of Rivers State. He cannot and should not be impeached.

“Those making such calls should retrace their steps. No sane person would attempt to impeach Fubara.”