Niger Delta Leaders Hold Crucial Meeting With Tinubu, Akpabio, NASS

Niger Delta leaders, representing the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), are scheduled to engage in a discussion with President Bola Tinubu this morning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that PANDEF, which was established by the late elder statesman Senator Edwin Clark, serves as the representative voice for traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders from the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

Following their meeting with President Tinubu, the leaders will convene in the afternoon with Senate President Goodwill Akpabio and members of the National Assembly from the South-South region.

Co-Chairmen of the Board of Trustees for this regional organization include former Governors HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff of old Rivers State and Obong Victor Attah of Akwa-Ibom State.

The National Chairman of PANDEF is Ambassador Godknows Igali, a distinguished former federal permanent secretary and diplomat.

A top member of the group who confided in Vanguard said: “We (leaders of PANDEF) had an expanded NEC meeting at the Transcorp Abuja yesterday (Monday).

“We shall have an interactive session with Mr President at the Villa this morning. Later in the afternoon we shall meet with the Senate President and all National Assembly members from the South South.”