Natasha Vs Akpabio: Opposition Senators Set Up Committee To Resolve Scandal

Opposition lawmakers in the Nigerian Senate have set up a committee to interface in the rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and suspended Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that this was made known in an interview by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

The Benue Senator described the sexual harassment scandal rocking the red chamber as unfortunate and avoidable.

He, however, stated that he is actively working to bring peace and understanding back to the upper legislative chamber.

Abba Moro told Vanguard: “You have given us a name, the Senate House of Commotion. Well, I want to say that what is going on in the Senate is unfortunate and it is avoidable, but it has happened and the step that all of us are taking now is to see how we can mitigate the consequences of what has happened. I can assure you that I am in the forefront of ensuring that peace and tranquility and some level of understanding prevails in the Senate eventually.”

Senator Moro disclosed that opposition lawmakers met recently and set up a committee to interface with Akpabio and Natasha.

He said: “Well, if you were her you certainly would not take it. But like I said, we in the opposition are taking steps to ensure that some level of understanding prevails eventually. In our last meeting, we had set up a committee for some members of the opposition to interface with Senator Natasha, and of course the Senate President. We had agreed, even after the plenary, during which she was suspended, that we should not give up on ourselves, we must continue to make efforts to achieve peace in the Senate.”

Moro added: “I do not intend to dabble into allegations that some people are saying are founded or not founded. The point here is that those allegations that have been made, like I said, are something that have already happened and she has also laid a petition before the Senate, which the Senate says offends some rules of the Senate.

“I don’t know what next steps she is going to take, but again, I believe that eventually we will resolve these matters. I could have made my personal position known here, but as an arbiter, as a mediator that I want to think I want to be, I think it will be pre-empting the whole situation if I begin to make personal opinions about this matter. So, I reserve these personal opinions until all the efforts we are making to resolve the differences have come and gone.”