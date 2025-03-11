Natasha: Senate Has Power To Extend Suspension As Long As It Wants – Nwaebonyi

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has said the Senate has the power to extend a senator’s suspension, as long as it wants.

Naija News reports that Nwaebonyi said this on Monday while reacting to the adjournment of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan‘s suit against the Senate to March 25.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the suit following a submission by the respondents, who informed the court that they had not been served with the necessary documents.

The Ebonyi North Senator noted that the court cannot stop the Senate from taking action.

“Well, in legal proceedings, service of processes is very important because it’s only when parties are properly served that they can study the cases and know how to respond. So the judge has acted very well by ordering that all the relevant processes should be exchanged by the parties so that everybody will be in a better position to respond and it will also give the court a good ground, to rule on the matter.

“It is trite to say that the internal affairs of the National Assembly cannot be entertained by court. It’s only after, if not done in line with the law, that the court can come in. Well, we are acting in line with our rules and Order 66, Order 66, Rule 8 of the Standing Order of the Senate empowers the Senate to extend the suspension as long as they deem fit,” he said.