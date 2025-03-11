Natasha: Atiku Didn’t Say You Should Leave Your Seat – Ibe To Akpabio

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, has clarified that his principal did not ask Senate President Godswill Akpabio to leave his seat.

Naija News reports that Ibe said Atiku only questioned the integrity of Akpabio presiding over the sexual accusation made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement on Monday, Atiku’s aide stated that his principal’s call for Akpabio not to preside over the sessions dedicated for entertaining the allegations was to protect the integrity of the institution.

“Not a soul from the noble land of Adamawa, least of all Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007), and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (2023), harbours any desire to see you, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, unseated from your exalted position as leader of the Upper Chamber.

“Should you have drawn such a conclusion from Atiku Abubakar’s intervention regarding the grave allegations of sexual harassment levelled against you by the distinguished senator representing Kogi Central, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, then, I must urge you to revisit his full statement with greater discernment,” he said.

Ibe stressed that Atiku only echoed the voice of good conscience of all men and women of good will in the country. He emphasized that Atiku’s interest was for there to be an impartial investigation into the allegation.

“What Atiku asserted, a sentiment echoed by men and women of good conscience, was a simple, unassailable truth: that you, the accused, cannot sit in judgment over allegations concerning your own alleged conduct.

“In the spirit of preserving the sanctity of the institution you preside over, you were merely advised to constitute an independent probe into the claims against you. This is not a matter of political manoeuvring, nor does it insinuate a desire for your removal. The Senate, a hallowed chamber of democracy, must not be dragged into the abyss of personal battles.

“At the heart of Atiku’s position is a call for you, as Senate President, to treat these allegations with the gravity they deserve — by ensuring a credible, transparent, and independent investigation.

“To speak plainly, your current course of action does little to inspire confidence that you are genuinely committed to taking “careful and principled action to uphold the integrity” of this august institution,” he stated.