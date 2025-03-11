Manchester United Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe Names Overvalued Players At Old Trafford

Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has acknowledged that some players are not meeting expectations and may be overvalued.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Jim Ratcliffe specifically mentioned midfielder Casemiro, striker Rasmus Hojlund, goalkeeper Andre Onana, and wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho, who are currently on loan at other clubs, as overvalued players.

Ratcliffe, a lifelong Manchester United supporter and chairman of the petrochemicals company Ineos, acquired a 28.94% stake in the club last year for £1.3 billion. This investment granted Ineos control over football operations, allowing Ratcliffe to influence the club’s future more directly.

In light of the team’s struggles—sitting at 14th in the Premier League—he reiterated his commitment to achieving success and delivering trophies by 2028.

Addressing recent fan protests regarding club ownership, Ratcliffe also highlighted the financial challenges the club faces, indicating that without necessary and perhaps difficult decisions, the club could face budget constraints by year’s end.

He expressed concern about outstanding payments on players acquired before his ownership, noting a £17 million payment due for Sancho this summer. The England winger, originally signed for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund, is now on loan at Chelsea after experiencing difficulties at Manchester United.

“If we assess the players we have brought in recently, like Antony, Casemiro, Onana, Hojlund, and Sancho, it’s important to recognize that we are working with a squad shaped by previous decisions, and we need to strategically address these challenges,” Ratcliffe said.

He emphasized that transitioning the team toward a more competitive future will take time and patience. “Some players are not living up to the club’s high standards, and others may be earning more than their performance warrants. However, our focus is on building a squad we can take full responsibility for, and that transformation requires time and a commitment to excellence,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Ratcliffe acknowledged the talent within the squad, highlighting the contributions of key players like Bruno Fernandes, which will be essential as the club moves forward.