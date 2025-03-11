“Laughable And Degrading” – PDP Slams Okocha’s Call For Fubara’s Resignation, Impeachment

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized Tony Okocha and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over their recent demand for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s resignation or impeachment.

Naija News recalls that Okocha, during a press conference on Monday, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor, accusing him of mismanaging the state and causing instability.

He further cited the Supreme Court’s verdict, alleging that Rivers State lacked a functional government due to what he described as multiple infractions by the governor.

Responding to the ultimatum in a chat with DAILY POST, PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, Sydney Tambari Gbara, dismissed it as baseless, arguing that Okocha lacks any political credibility.

Gbara stated, “Okocha is a character that has been known in Rivers State political scene as a man who speaks from both sides of his mouth, makes derogatory or illogical utterances that are not always in line with current reality.”

He added that Okocha’s statements are no longer taken seriously by Rivers people due to his political history, declaring him “irrelevant.”

Describing the ultimatum as “laughable and degrading to Rivers State’s political landscape,” Gbara alleged that Okocha was merely trying to impress his political sponsors.

The PDP urged Nigerians, especially Rivers residents, to disregard the call for Fubara’s resignation, emphasizing that the governor remains focused on governance.

“Governor Fubara is on top of the situation in Rivers State and he is busy commissioning projects. He has no time to listen to characters like Tony Okocha,” Gbara concluded.