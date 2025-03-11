JUST IN: Protest In Ondo As Gunmen Kidnap Nine Surveyors

Protesters have taken to the streets of Akure, the capital of Ondo State, in response to the reported abduction of nine surveyors in Owode Ilu-Abo, located within the Akure South local government area.

Naija News learnt that the nine surveyors, originally from Akure, were engaged in work at Owode Ilu-Abo when they were taken captive by the unknown assailants.

According to The Nation, women carrying placards filled the streets of Akure, obstructing the well-known Oba Adesida road.

A sister of one of the abducted individuals, Comfort Afolabi, reported that the surveyors were kidnapped last week.

Afolabi indicated that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₦50 million before they would commence negotiations for the victims’ release.

She further stated that the ransom had now escalated to ₦100 million for their freedom.

The incidence of kidnappings has been increasing in Ondo State. Just last week, a farmer and his manager were also abducted while returning from their farm in the Oba Ile area.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, acknowledged that the Police Command is lacking the necessary resources to effectively address kidnappings and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Naka, Benue State, on Tuesday as enraged youths burnt the palace of Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, and parts of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat in response to the killing of three individuals.

Naija News understands that the unrest followed reports that suspected armed herders had killed three operatives of the Benue Civil Protection Guards in Garuwa, a community within the local government area.

When the bodies of the deceased were brought to Naka in the early hours of the day, emotions ran high, leading to protests that quickly spiraled into acts of destruction.

Confirming the incident to PUNCH Online, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, stated, “Yes, they burned down the secretariat and the Ter Naka palace.

“Three protection guards were killed in Garuwa, so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth and hoodlums are now taking it over.”

Efforts to obtain comments from the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful, as her phone was unreachable.