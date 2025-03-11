Lagos Assembly Speaks On Mass Defection Rumours

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dismissed claims that 25 of its members are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another political party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, described the allegations as “entirely false and without merit.”

Naija News reports that the Assembly recalled that similar reports emerged during a recent leadership dispute, falsely claiming that 27 lawmakers were preparing to defect to the Labour Party.

That allegation was also debunked, with lawmakers reaffirming their commitment to the ruling party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no APC member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is contemplating defection,” the statement read.

Commitment To Democratic Principles

The lawmakers reiterated their dedication to the party, acknowledging that while challenges may arise, they remain committed to resolving them through democratic and lawful processes.

“As true progressives, we acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes,” the statement added.

Support For Tinubu, Focus On Development

The Assembly reassured the public that the party leadership is actively working to resolve internal issues, urging Lagosians to disregard misleading reports.

Additionally, the lawmakers reaffirmed their loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and their dedication to upholding the APC’s ideals.

The statement also warned against the spread of misinformation, emphasizing that the Lagos Assembly remains focused on its legislative responsibilities to drive the state’s development.