Just In: Fubara Vows Full Implementation Of Supreme Court Judgment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to fully implementing the recent Supreme Court judgment, emphasizing that his administration will adhere strictly to the ruling.

Fubara made this declaration on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the New Judges’ Quarters, built by his administration in the Old GRA area of the state capital.

The governor stressed that no personal ambition or political dispute should supersede the collective peace and stability of Rivers State, stating that no sacrifice is too great for peace.

