JAMB To Begin Sale Of 2025 Direct Entry Forms On March 12

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the sale of 2025 Direct Entry (DE) application forms will commence on Wednesday, March 12.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

He stated that the registration process is specifically for candidates who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to gain admission into their chosen universities.

JAMB also stressed the importance of meeting all admission requirements, cautioning that severe penalties await candidates who submit false declarations.

The statement read, “The initiation of the DE sales follows the successful conclusion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application sales, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

“During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock.

“A special committee will verify all submitted advanced-level qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution. Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions.

“Registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centre (PRC).”