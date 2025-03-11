‘It Was Scary At First But I Progressed After Certain People Left My Life – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian female disc jockey cum billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared how her life progressed after certain people left her.

Naija News reports that Cuppy made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, 10 March, 2025, stating that letting go of the people was initially scary.

DJ Cuppy urged her followers to ‘fast’ from certain people to protect their peace.

She wrote: “Fasting from certain people is important… Not everyone is good for you, and sometimes, distance is the best thing you can do for yourself.

“I’ve removed certain people from my life, or they left me… honestly, I feel like l’ve progressed so much

because of it.

“Protecting your peace isn’t selfish o, it’s necessary.”

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy recently announced that she is wife material.

The phrase ‘wife material’ is usually used by girls to assure their future husbands they will play their wife and mother role perfectly.

Sharing a picture of herself doing laundry, DJ Cuppy praised herself for multitasking by doing laundry and meeting other responsibilities.

On her 𝕏 handle, where she posted the picture, the daughter of Nigerian business billionaire, Femi Otedola, wrote as a caption to the picture, “Wifey material: doing laundry and trying not to break hearts at the same time.”