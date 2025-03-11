It Is Too Early To Start 2027 Elections Campaign – Senate Minority Leader Tackles APC

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has stated that it is too early to start talks about the 2027 general election.

Speaking to Vanguard, he called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to concentrate on their mandate and render proper accounts of what they are doing for the various constituents that have elected them.

“I agree with you completely; it is too early to be talking about the election in 2027. Like you said, we’re barely two years in this current tenure. Particularly, those who are in positions to govern Nigeria, I think they should concentrate more on their mandate and render proper accounts of what they are doing for the various constituents that have elected them. Campaigning for an office that you occupy now, to my mind, is like campaigning against oneself,” he said.

He slammed politicians defecting from the opposition parties to the ruling party, describing them as “food-is-ready politicians”.

According to the Benue State Senator, there is no reason why politicians should dump their party for the ruling APC.

He said: “Like you said, we’re just barely two years into the current tenure, we have more than two years more to go and in politics, 24 hours is a very long time for things to change. I agree that certain politicians are gravitating from their parties to the ruling party and these are politicians that are characterised in the past as food-is-ready politicians. Once you do that, I think you are not helping to deepen democracy. I do not actually see why people are moving from their parties to the ruling party, for whatever reason. I honestly think that it is selfish interest that is driving most of this movement. Otherwise, you would agree with me that there is a need to have in a multi-party system, various political parties canvassing for various positions.”

He pointed out that jumping to the ruling party because “your party has some form of crisis now or the other, is certainly not an option.”

Moro said if there is a crisis in any political party, members of that political party should muster the necessary political will to resolve the differences and forge ahead.

He said: “Pulling towards just one direction is, pulling towards a one-party state. But God forbid, Nigeria is a multi-party democracy and some of us will continue to fight for that.”

“The opposition parties are in crisis just like the ruling party is also in crisis; there is no political party in Nigeria today that is not in crisis. I don’t want to think that you don’t know that even the ruling APC at some state levels, like in Benue, for instance, or at the national level, where some persons, some interests have taken the party chairman to court. I don’t see anything that is unique about the crisis in the opposition parties. In human organizations, you can always expect a difference of opinions, differences in lines of thinking, differences in lines of actions. But that doesn’t mean that those organizations are dead.

“Certainly, in most instances, in party organizations, we disagree to agree, and, in this situation, I think that we would eventually come to some level of consensus, some level of agreement, to push forward in the interest of Nigeria,” he said.