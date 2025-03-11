‘If He Wants A Fight With Me, So Be It’ – NNPP Crisis Deepens As Kano Governor’s Aide Challenges Federal Lawmaker

The political crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) appears to be intensifying, as the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Kano State Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, has openly challenged a federal lawmaker and fellow NNPP member, Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, in a heated confrontation that could further divide the party.

In a strongly worded post on his official Facebook page, Bature declared his readiness for a political showdown with Jobe, warning that he would not back down.

“Tell our brother, Hon. Jobe, that if he wants a fight with me, so be it. I swear, I do not fear him, and he knows it better than anyone,” he wrote.

Bature also took a swipe at Jobe’s leadership style, insisting that respect must be earned through serving the people.

“His respect among the people depends on doing the right thing. He holds their rights in his hands, and any elected official must fulfil their responsibilities,” he added.

‘I Will Not Tolerate Disgrace’ – Bature

Dismissing speculation that he is enduring political humiliation to contest elections, Bature reaffirmed his commitment to integrity and public service.

Naija News reports that he stated, “No one should assume that I am seeking office and will tolerate disgrace. I am a man of honour and accept destiny. I would rather withdraw from the race than compromise the dignity of our people.”

Jobe’s Political Journey And NNPP’s Internal Turmoil

Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe currently represents Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa, and Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Previously a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jobe defected to the NNPP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His defection followed allegations that then-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje manipulated the APC ticket in favour of his son, Abba Ganduje. Running on the NNPP platform, Jobe defeated Abba Ganduje with 52,457 votes to 44,809.

However, internal tensions within the NNPP have been on the rise. In November 2024, Jobe played a key role in the removal of Ali Madaki as the Deputy Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, further escalating divisions within the party.

‘Can NNPP Survive The Political Battle?’ – Analysts Weigh In

With Kano’s political scene growing increasingly volatile, analysts are closely watching whether this internal rift within the NNPP will escalate further.

One political observer and party stakeholder, who chose to remain anonymous in a chat with Punch, cautioned against letting the feud spiral into a larger power struggle within the party.

“The coming days will determine whether the NNPP can maintain its unity or if a full-blown political battle is on the horizon,” he said.