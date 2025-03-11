ICPC To Probe Ex-Osun Commissioner, Adeleke Over Alleged Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is preparing to investigate the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Osun State, Adebayo Adeleke, as the agency has formally summoned him for questioning.

A media aide to Adeleke, Kazeem Mohammed, confirmed the development to The PUNCH, noting that his principal had received the invitation and intended to comply shortly.

Naija News reports that Mohammed further stated that Adeleke encountered the ICPC officials delivering the letter while departing from a radio station in Osogbo, the state capital, in the evening. He emphasized that the former commissioner was not apprehended, contrary to rumors circulating on social media.

Previously, the Osun State Government submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, requesting an investigation into the renovation of Primary Healthcare Centres conducted by the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The petition identified several prominent members of the All Progressives Congress in the state, including Adeleke, as individuals whose companies were awarded contracts for the renovation work.

In response to the allegations, Adeleke asserted that he had already resigned from the company mentioned by the state government, claiming that Governor Ademola Adeleke is targeting him for revealing misconduct within its ranks.

Commenting further on the invitation to Adeleke by the anti graft agency, Mohammed said, “He has been invited. Some ICPC officials brought the letter to him when he was about to leave the premises of a radio station in Osogbo this evening. He received the letter and promised to honour it at a later date.

“Those that brought the letter were very civil. He was not arrested. Prince Adeleke even spoke about the invite by the ICPC during a radio programme today (Monday). So, no cause for alarm.”