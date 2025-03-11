I Never Defended Sen Natasha’s Allegations Against Akpabio – Lawan

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that he never defended embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over Senate President Godswill Akpabio

He asserted that his comments during the Senate plenary on March 6, 2025, were strictly procedural and had no connection to the allegations against Akpabio.

Speaking via a statement by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday, Lawal explained that he only cautioned the Senate against adopting a recommendation from the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, which proposed the withdrawal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security aides.

According to him, approving such a move could set a dangerous precedent that might be exploited against lawmakers in the future.

He argued that allegations claiming that he backed the embattled Senator was entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

Naija News recalls that Lawan’s amendment to the Committee’s recommendation was outrightly rejected by fellow Senators during the debate on the report on allegations of misconduct against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“At no point did Senator Lawan defend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or take sides in the allegations against the Senate President,”

“His intervention was purely a matter of principle, reflecting his commitment to due process and the rule of law,” the senate read.

Former Senate President Lawan, therefore, urged the public and media to disregard any contrary insinuations, emphasising his dedication to the stability and integrity of the National Assembly.