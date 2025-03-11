Gunmen Shoot, Machete APC Chairmanship Aspirant To Death

Gunmen have murdered an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Oluwatosin Onamade, in the Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Onamade, who was an aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ijede Local Council Development, was shot and macheted to death on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

His brother, Oluwafemi Onamade, told Punch that the assailants had been trailing the deceased before the unfortunate day.

Femi, who had once survived a similar attack alongside his brother, said the gunmen used a machete on the deceased when the bullets earlier fired from their guns did not penetrate his body.

“It happened around 9 pm on Saturday. They were two gunmen. They were wearing black outfits and no one could recognise them. His aide said he could not wait when he heard gunshots. They shot at him and macheted him in front of his house. It happened at his house in Ijede, Oluwatosin Onamade Street. The street is named after him,” he narrated.

“They shot him. When the bullets did not penetrate in time, they used machetes on his head and face,” he said.

Speaking further, he explained that an attack had been made on his brother in 2021 which he survived.

“An attack had been made in 2021 and some of the culprits are still in prison but judgment has not been made yet.

“On that day, when they (the assailants) couldn’t gain access to my compound, they went ahead to destroy all the (campaign) banners I had put up in the community. They went to the party secretariat in Ijede LCDA and maliciously destroyed the big box banner that I had erected in that place,” he said.