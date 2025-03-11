Former Minister Dubem Onyia Passes Away At Abuja Hospital

Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and ex-member of the House of Representatives, Chief Dubem Onyia, has passed away.

Onyia, who served as a lawmaker in 1999 before resigning to take up the ministerial role, died on Monday at an Abuja hospital following a brief illness.

A Life Dedicated To Diplomacy And Public Service

A seasoned diplomat and politician, Onyia played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s foreign relations. He held several strategic positions, including chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, chairman of the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and chairman of the São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Boundary Commission

His contributions helped shape Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic policies on the global stage.

Beyond Politics: Corporate And National Development Contributions

Outside politics, Onyia was a respected figure in corporate governance, serving on numerous corporate boards and government committees.

He was also a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, where he contributed to national development initiatives.

Onyia’s death has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political and diplomatic circles, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, associates, and government officials.

His legacy in diplomacy, governance, and public service remains a lasting testament to his years of dedicated service to Nigeria.