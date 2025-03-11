Fake Recruitment Alerts: CDCFIB Dismisses Fraudulent Online Recruitment Publications

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has distanced itself from recent online publications claiming to provide a recruitment timeline for the four agencies under its supervision.

In an official statement signed by the Board’s Secretary, Maj Gen AM Jibril (Rtd), CDCFIB clarified that these publications are not authorized and should be disregarded.

The Board also cautioned the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment syndicates and scammers.

The statement reiterated that any legitimate recruitment process for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will be officially announced through at least two national newspapers and the agencies’ official websites.

CDCFIB warned that any recruitment information not sourced from these official channels should be ignored, emphasizing that individuals engaging with unofficial sources do so at their own risk.

The statement read: “The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has been drawn to some online publications informing the general public of a purported timeline for recruitment into the four services under its purview.

“The Board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the Board and, as such, should be disregarded.

“Also, the Board wishes to warn the members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers.

“The Board wishes to reiterate that the recruitment into Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence will be duly publicised in at least two National dailies and

on their official website.

“Also, any information concerning recruitment into these agencies not emanating from the official website as well as National Newspapers should be disregarded. Anyone dealing with non-official media does so at his or her own risk.”