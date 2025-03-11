‘Explain Yourself’ – Regina Daniels Calls Out Brother As She Gets Exposed Over Fake Rolex Watch

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has called out her brother, Lawrence, also known as Sweezy, after being accused of flaunting a fake Rolex watch online.

Naija News reports that the movie star recently purchased a Rolex watch amid her purported marital crisis with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

While flaunting the watch via her Instagram page, Regina claimed that she purchased the watch for $30,000.

However, an Italian luxury shopping brand with the Instagram handle @T20luxury, labelled Regina’s wristwatch as fake and analyzed how they reached their verdict.

The post read, “This Rolex Date ust Two-Tone you unboxed in this video is a vintage model, so it’s not the most recent version; hence, it shouldn’t come with the modern Rolex box but instead an older version box.

“The picture is not too clear to confirm the authenticity of the dial, but one thing is conspicuous, and that’s the missing date lens.

“Then again, the box is fake because the color of the internal lining is too imprecise and the external material and colors are off. Finally, the crown 👑 gold colour is shinier than what the original should look like.”

In response, Regina Daniels, in a post via her Instagram story, expressed her confusion and urged her brother to address the claim.

She wrote, “Brother, @sweezzy abeg come and explain yourself. Because I don’t understand what’s going on.”

Reacting, Regina’s brother slammed the luxury brand over its false report.

He wrote, “Dear @t20luxury, contrary to your post about Regina’s Rolex, I hope this helps you get a clearer insight into what you seek. As you post negative, post positive. Let’s be guided!! Regina’s name go make all of us mad last last. And I rate you before o. He say he no see the date like well werey”.