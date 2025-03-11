El-Rufai Who Previously Collaborated With Buhari Cannot Be Underestimated – NCFront

The Pat Utomi-led National Consultative Front (NCFront) has welcomed Nasir El-Rufai back to the opposition, describing him as a strong and influential figure in the ongoing efforts to form a mega coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In its reaction, NCFront’s Director-General, Olawale Okunniyi, hailed El-Rufai’s political experience and coalition-building skills, particularly his role in the formation of the APC, as a valuable asset to the opposition’s strategy.

Naija News had earlier reported that the former governor of Kaduna State, on Monday announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking to Punch, Okunniyi highlighted El-Rufai’s negotiation abilities, northern political influence, and governance experience as critical factors in shaping the opposition’s game plan.

He said, “El-Rufai, coming from the North and being a former governor who previously collaborated with General Muhammadu Buhari, is a significant force. He cannot be underestimated.

“He has successfully built coalitions before, facilitated high-level discussions, and played a vital role in promoting an alternative political platform. His experience makes him a formidable and influential force.”

Opposition Plans To Finalize Coalition By July

Okunniyi revealed that ongoing discussions to select the coalition’s preferred political platform would be finalized by July.

He noted, “The SDP is one of the platforms under consideration, but discussions are still ongoing to determine the most viable option.”

He further stated that El-Rufai’s defection aligns with broader efforts to create a credible alternative to the ruling APC.

According to Okunniyi, “It appears that El-Rufai and others within the APC are working to establish their opposition platform, enabling them to actively engage in the ongoing consultations and discussions aimed at creating a mega coalition party to challenge the ruling party.”

National Political Summit Scheduled For July

Okunniyi disclosed that a national political summit for opposition stakeholders is scheduled for July, where a final decision on the coalition’s platform and structure will be made.

He said, “The decision will be made through a bottom-up approach, ensuring that the chosen party reflects the interests of all involved stakeholders.”

Okunniyi emphasized that the opposition coalition is expected to take shape in the coming months through extensive consultations and consensus-building.

“One certainty is that whichever platform is ultimately chosen must undergo rebranding and restructuring to accommodate the diverse interests involved in these negotiations,” he stated.

While forming a new political party remains an option, Okunniyi noted that the coalition could also adopt an existing opposition party, including Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He added that the success of this coalition depends on aligning with a credible opposition platform that reflects the interests of all stakeholders.