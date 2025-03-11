El-Rufai Should Be On His Way To ICC For Shiites Massacre – Sowore

Former presidential candidate and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has accused erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and former president Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the murder of over 300 Shiites.

He berated those praising El-Rufai following his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking via his X account, Sowore argued that the former governor, alongside Buhari, should be on their way to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly murdering the Shiites and burying them in shallow graves.

He compared the situation in Nigeria to that of the Philippines, where a former president was arrested following an ICC order on allegations of crimes against humanity.

He said, “Philippines Ex-President Duterte Arrested Following ICC Order Over Crimes Against Humanity! BUT Here in Nigeria, bozos are celebrating @elrufai for decamping to SDP even when he should be heading to @IntlCrimCourt with former President @MBuhari and ex-@HQNigerianArmy chief Buratai for the genocides committed against Shiites—at least 300 of them—that @elrufai buried in shallow graves after the @HQNigerianArmy massacred them in 2015.”

Sowore also noted that there are plans to present former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a presidential candidate under the Social Democratic Party.

He said, “Very soon, they will start clapping for failed former VP @ProfOsinbajo, who is warming up to decamp to SDP and then pair with @elrufai as presidential candidate and VP for 2027 to clear the way for the druggie who is now President, @officialABAT!”