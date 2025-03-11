Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Fagbemi, Wike, Fubara, Other Governors, Ministers Emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on political leaders across the country to channel more resources and policies toward the poor and vulnerable, emphasizing the need for selfless service.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering on Monday night in Abuja, Tinubu hosted governors, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service Chiefs, and selected Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at the State House.

Addressing his guests, Tinubu urged leaders to work in the interest of the people, stressing that leadership is a responsibility, not a privilege.

“I thank you all for responding to this invitation. You honoured it out of respect, not because you don’t have enough to eat or share,” he said, as quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu highlighted that government efforts are crucial in meeting citizens’ expectations, noting that economic and human development indicators have shown positive improvements.

The President credited economic reforms to the collective efforts of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and leaders at the subnational level.

“I recall in our first FEC meeting, I said we were going to work hard to fetch water from a dry well. We are still working hard to ensure that there is water to drink and that we spend money, not the people.

“You, the leaders at the subnational levels, are also doing all you can to spend money, not the people,” Tinubu stated.

He urged leaders to govern with posterity in mind, ensuring that history remembers them positively.

“Look at yourselves as navigators that will bring the country to the promised land. Standing here as President is a great honour, and you can’t trade it.

“Continue doing what you are doing. And do more for the people,” he added.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, commended Tinubu for his bold and decisive economic reforms.

Similarly, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, who led the Christian prayers, noted the significance of Muslims and Christians fasting simultaneously, calling it a sign of unity.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, acknowledged that the prices of goods and foodstuffs have been gradually decreasing, attributing it to Tinubu’s economic policies.

Fagbemi also noted that the reforms had positively impacted livelihoods, praising the President’s courage in implementing tough but necessary decisions.

Dignitaries present at the Iftar dinner include Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Minister and cabinet members.

Among the state governors in attendance are Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Hyacinth Alia of Benue , Babagana Zulum of Borno, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Umar Namadi of Jigawa and Uba Sani of Kaduna,

Others are Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Mohammed Bago of Niger, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Also in attendance were heads of key government agencies: the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service, Jaji Abdulganiyu, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Abba Kyari and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.