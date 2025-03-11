Coach Eric Chelle Expected To Announce Super Eagles Final List This Week

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is preparing to unveil his final 23-man squad this week in anticipation of Nigeria’s pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

Having shared an expanded provisional squad of 39 players last week, football fans in Nigeria eagerly await Eric Chelle’s final selections for what will mark his debut matches in leading the three-time African champions.

Chelle’s appointment comes at a crucial moment for Nigerian football, as the Super Eagles strive to improve their World Cup qualification prospects following a challenging start to the campaign that has seen them earn only three points from 12 possible.

The extended provisional squad showcases a dynamic mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, indicating Chelle’s commitment to rejuvenating a team that has faced difficulties in finding consistent form.

Among the standout inclusions is veteran captain Ahmed Musa. As Nigeria’s most-capped player, Musa brings invaluable leadership that could guide the team through this demanding period.

The squad also features promising first-time call-ups for Tolu Arokodare, an in-form striker, and Chrisantus Uche, a talented midfielder, both of whom have been impressing in European football this season.

Notable players like Fulham’s Alex Iwobi, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen are also included, all of whom are expected to play significant roles in the upcoming matches.

Reports suggest that Chelle will finalize and announce the squad list after the conclusion of the Champions League last-16 matches on Wednesday. The Super Eagles plan to begin their training camp in Kigali on Sunday as they prepare for these crucial encounters.

The team’s current situation reflects a need for improvement following a disappointing start to this qualification campaign, which has included draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa and a surprising defeat to Benin Republic. This has placed Nigeria fifth in Group C with just three points, a scenario reminiscent of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, where they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

The upcoming matches against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25 are crucial, and securing six points will be vital for Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

With Rwanda currently leading Group C, the away fixture in Kigali poses a significant challenge for Nigeria’s aspirations. As the countdown to this important double-header continues, all eyes will be on Chelle’s final selection, which will provide valuable insights into his tactical approach and vision for revitalizing one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses.