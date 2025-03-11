Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of INEC Commissioners, Correctional Service Boss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of five nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, Tinubu stated that the nominations were made in accordance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates presidential appointments for INEC positions to be subject to Senate approval.

The five nominees submitted for confirmation include Umar Yusuf Garba – Kano, Saad Umar – Bauchi, Chukwuemeka C., Ibeziako – Anambra, Mohammad I. Ngoshe – Borno and Dr. Owede Kosioma Eli – Bayelsa.

Tinubu Seeks Senate Nod For Correctional Service Boss

In a separate letter, President Tinubu also nominated Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The nomination aligns with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, which stipulates the appointment process for the agency’s leadership.

Tinubu emphasized the critical role of the Correctional Service in Nigeria’s justice system and urged the Senate to expedite the confirmation process.

Following the request, the Senate has forwarded the nominations to the Senate Committee on Interior, with a directive to report back within one week.

The confirmation hearings are expected to take place in the coming days as lawmakers scrutinize the qualifications and credentials of the nominees.