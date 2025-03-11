Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Appeal Against Aiyedatiwa’s Candidacy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenging the eligibility of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to contest the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

Naija News reports that the apex court, in a unanimous decision, upheld the rulings of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, describing the appeal as baseless, frivolous, and lacking merit.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Garba Lawal reaffirmed that the lower courts correctly ruled on the matter, dismissing the challenge against Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy.

Ajayi and the PDP had sought to disqualify Aiyedatiwa, citing allegations that his running mate, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, engaged in forgery, impersonation, and falsification of documents.

However, both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had earlier ruled against Ajayi on procedural grounds, maintaining that the case lacked substantial evidence.

Legal Battle Ends In Supreme Court

Ajayi’s legal challenge was first filed on June 7, 2024, alleging that Adelami’s credentials were fraudulent. The suit named Aiyedatiwa, Adelami, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The respondents argued that Ajayi lacked the legal standing to file the suit and that the case was time-barred, as it was filed beyond the 14-day constitutional window for pre-election disputes.

On December 2, 2024, the Federal High Court dismissed the case, stating that allegations of criminal forgery required substantial proof and could not be resolved via originating summons.

The court further ruled that the suit was statute-barred, having missed the constitutionally prescribed deadline.

Ajayi proceeded to the Court of Appeal, which on January 18, 2025, upheld the High Court’s decision and imposed a ₦500,000 fine against him for filing a meritless suit.

With the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, the long-drawn legal battle over Aiyedatiwa’s qualification has now been put to rest.