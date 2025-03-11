Baba Tee: ‘I Will Forgive My Wife For My Conscience’s Sake’ – Ijoba Lande

Nollywood actor, Ganiu Morufu, better known as Ijoba Lande, has said he will forgive his wife, Darasimi, for infidelity with his colleague, Babatunde Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee.

Naija News reports that Ijoba Lande shared a provocative video on his Instagram account, asserting that his wife, Dara, left him after he uncovered her supposed infidelity.

Lande also criticized his manager, Mary Gold, his wife’s close friend, for facilitating the introduction between her and actor Baba Tee, despite being aware of Lande’s marriage.

In response to these allegations, Mary Gold contended that Baba Tee had an affair with Lande’s wife after she allegedly insulted him by questioning his virility.

In an initial video interview on his Instagram page, Baba Tee addressed Lande’s claims and challenged him to present any evidence that would substantiate his accusations or face the law.

But in a new twist, Baba Tee, during a live interview with socialite, Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday, March 9, 2025, admitted to having a quickie with Lande’s wife.

The movie star stated that the short sexual intercourse was never meant to happen but did because he was drunk while playing the ‘Truth or Dare’ game with Dara and Marygold.

Addressing the accusation of an affair with Baba Tee, Dara explained that she merely sat on his leg during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game initiated by her friend, Mary Gold.

However, Dara has denied that cheating led to the collapse of their marriage, insisting that the allegations are false and misleading.

Addressing his fans and followers during a TikTok live session on Monday, March 10, 2o25, Lande said, expressed willingness to forgive his wife but will not take her back.

He said, “I will not accept her back but for me to make it to heaven and make God to forgive me. I will forgive her for what she has done, but she is gone. No matter what anyone do to you in this life, if they ask for your forgiveness, please forgive the person. But do not allow the thing to repeat itself, do make same mistake twice.”