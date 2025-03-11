Baba Tee: Anybody Who Moves Close To My Wife Will Die – Portable Sends Stern Warning

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has warned men to stay away from his wife, Ashabi Simple.

The singer stated that any man who sleeps with his wife will end up dead. Portable gave the warning while reacting to Nollywood actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee’s confession of sleeping with his colleague Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi.

Speaking via a series of voice notes shared on Instagram, Portable expressed his disappointment over Baba Tee’s action.

In the voice notes, Portable condemned his action, stressing that he has so much respect for the actor and never expected him to do such a thing.

He said, “Baba Tee, with the way I like you so much, you shouldn’t be sleeping with other people’s wives.

“You gave Lande’s wife doggy, is that how you people behave in the movie industry? I swear to God, if anybody moves close to my own wife, the person would die o, my wife that is an actress, if I see anybody doing rubbish with her, the person will die. I’m telling you because it should not be like that. Why would you sleep with that guy’s wife? And I like and respect you o.

“Normally, the person who sleeps with another man’s wife is not at fault but why did you sleep with another man’s wife? Don’t you know it’s a dirty thing that causes setback? You that you’re a blessed person.

“A man who sleeps with another man’s wife despite knowing her husband, it’s a setback for him. God won’t let you see set back bro. With the way women are many in the world, you’re now allowing that man molest you, even if though his wife is a dog.

“Please o I’m begging you in God’s name, you know you come to visit me a lot and we both visit each other, it won’t be good if we become enemies.

“Now that Truth or Dare is what you’re using to sleep with other people’s wives, please stop it, it’s not good egbon.

“It’s because I love you that I’m in your DM telling you. Baba Tee, no matter what it is, the man who sleeps with another’s wife is blameless, it’s the husband that should warn his wife.”