APC Will Win Kaduna In Presidential, NASS Elections In 2027 – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has dismissed the political power of Nasir El-Rufai, as it concerns 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Senator Sani said El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has given way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to coast to victory in 2027 election, across all positions.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, Sani stated that El-Rufai was a political liability and irrelevant. He dismissed that his defection would affect the party’s chances in the state come 2027.

“Well, I know that these are some of his antics and for us, we will not say anything, but we will lay the card and we will see what will happen as far as the next election. Only God knows what will happen tomorrow. Nobody knows who’s going to be alive in 2027. But if we are alive and healthy, I will see who will carry the day between us and him. I think he’s from Kaduna State. That’s where we come from. Well, let’s put the cards on the ground and see what is going to happen. As far as I’m concerned, the result will speak for itself. But I’m telling you assuredly that the party would win at the presidential and the state and the National Assembly elections. I’m not talking about other states, but as far as Kaduna State is concerned, that we’re going to win the next election,” he said.

While acknowledging the need for vibrant opposition, the former Kaduna Central Senator questioned the morality of El-Rufai to lead an opposition movement.

He warned SDP against allowing politicians that would whip up sentiment and destroy the party’s chances and internal democracy.

“As for rallying the opposition, well, if the opposition see him as a moral, as one with a moral standing to line up behind them, well, good luck to them. I can’t say anything about that. In general, it’s a democracy. We need a vibrant and potent opposition that will hold the government to account and then make sure that people in power are also on their feet. But when you line up element of this kind here, who are likely going to whip up sentiment, it will be ending up nowhere. And I believe that this is where they are going. I mean, the SDP will see all those issues that I’m lining up. It’s just a question of time. But with or without him, as far as I’m concerned he’s politically irrelevant in our state, and we’re going to win the next election,” he stated.