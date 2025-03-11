Akpabio: Senate Speaks On Reversing Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

The Senate has ruled out any reversal of the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

Speaking with Punch on Monday, Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu dismissed speculations about external pressure to reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasising that the Senate would strictly follow its rules.

Adaramodu stated, “There is no pressure anywhere that can take our eyes away from our noble statutes. The Senate will always regulate her conduct, as empowered in the Nigerian Constitution and as enshrined in our Standing Orders.”

He added that the Senate is currently occupied with critical legislative duties, including tax reform bills and preparations for constitutional review ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We want to reflect the feelings of Nigerians on the Electoral Act before the next elections,” Adaramodu stated.

Minority Leader: ‘Time Will Heal Wounds’

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, took a more reserved stance, stating, “There is no pressure. Sometimes, it is wisdom to allow time to heal wounds.”

Naija News recall that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, after the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions found her guilty of breaching Senate Standing Orders.

Her suspension stemmed from a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary, a development that has continued to spark debates within the political sphere.