You Can’t Ban Public Preaching – IPOB’s Lawyer Tells Gov Soludo

Human rights lawyer and counsel to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said the ban on public preaching announced by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, was an infringement of people’s religious freedom.

Naija News reported that Governor Soludo at Ochanja Market, in Onitsha, stopped a Christian from preaching, citing noise pollution. He told the preacher that his public evangelism in the market was against the law and attracts a fine of ₦500,000.

Barrister Ejiofor also condemned the ₦500,000 fine imposed as punishment for offenders of the ban.

In a statement on Monday, IPOB lawyer noted that Section 38 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), 2023, guaranteed the right to freedom of worship.

While contesting the existence of such law in Anambra State, he stated that the wider implication of such ban would infringe on the right of Christians to propagate their faith.

“Many may not even understand the extent of the restrictions that have been placed on their religious freedom by this outright ban by the State Governor. By that declaration, all manner of public preaching, including crusades and outreaches that hitherto happened outside the church premises, have been criminalised, under a yet to be identified “law” referenced by the Governor.

“Rather than an outright ban, the Governor should have talked about ways of regulating and moderating such public preachings, to avoid the alleged noise pollution, which he purports to be the reason for the ban.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo seems to be at his wit’s end in tackling the myriad of serious and critical issues facing our dear State.

“How does the prevailing insecurity in Anambra State relate to peaceful gospel preachers engaged in evangelism? These individuals are merely fulfilling their spiritual and biblical mandate – spreading the word of God and calling people to faith,” he said.

He reminded the Governor that his policies must align with fairness, justice and respect for rights. He added that the ban on public preaching must be revisited.

“In a democratic society, policies must align with justice, fairness, and respect for rights. The ban on public preaching is a dangerous precedent that must be revisited. True leadership is about building, not suppressing; about securing, not silencing,” he added.