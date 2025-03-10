Why I Rejected Prayers To Live Up To 120 Years – Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he rejected prayers for him to live up to 120 years.

Speaking during a recent sermon, Adeboye shared how his followers had prayed for him to reach different age milestones.

While he gladly accepted prayers to reach 80 and 90 years, he deliberately remained silent when they wished for him to attain 100.

However, when one member of the congregation extended the prayer to 120 years, the cleric humorously dismissed it, saying, “Na lie!”

He expressed disbelief at the idea of spending another 50 years on earth, especially given the daily struggles in the world.

His refusal did not stop there. When another excited worshipper prayed for him to live to 140 years, he responded even more emphatically, stating, “No be me.”

Recounting the moment, Pastor Adeboye said: “When I was 70 years old, some children of mine began to pray for me. And they said, ‘Daddy, you will live to be 80,’ I said Amen. ‘You will live to be 90,’ I said Amen. They said, ‘You will live to be 100,’ I didn’t answer them.

“And then one fellow got excited and said, ‘You will live to be 120,’ I said na lie! What will God say I have done wrong? I have been here for 70 years, He will now keep me here for another 50 years? In this world?

“Where today you have electricity, tomorrow you don’t have? But there was one lady who got really excited, and said, ‘You will live to be 140,’ I said no be me.”