What El-Rufai’s Defection Has Done To Our Party – SDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gaban, has described the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the party as a motivation and energizer to inspire more Nigerians to join the party.

Gaban made the declaration in a statement on Monday in which he confirmed El-Rufai’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP.

He said the defection of the former Kaduna State Governor is a historic move which has strengthened the party and encouraged other well-meaning Nigerians to join the SDP.

The SDP chairman stated that El-Rufai is known for bold reforms, excellence and national impact, and while welcoming the former Governor, the party is ready to put the people first.

He affirmed the commitment of the SDP to strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“Today marks a historic moment as former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, officially joins the Social Democratic Party (SDP)!

“As a man known for bold reforms, governance excellence, and national impact, his presence will further energize our movement and inspire more Nigerians to join us in building a better future.

“SDP is the party that truly puts the people first. We welcome El-Rufai and encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join the movement. The future is SDP!” Gaban announced.

Naija News earlier reported that El-Rufai dumped the APC for the SDP on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with the way the affairs of the ruling party were being handled by its leaders, particularly in the past two years.