‘We Won’t Lose Sleep Over El-Rufai’s Defection’ – Kaduna APC

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it remains unfazed by the recent defection of former governor Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai’s departure from the ruling party was reported by Naija News, with the former governor citing a misalignment between his personal principles and the current trajectory of the APC as his primary reason for leaving.

Reacting to the development, Kaduna APC Secretary Yahaya Baba-Pate assured that the party remains steadfast in its objectives and is not concerned about El-Rufai’s decision.

He emphasized that the party’s priority is securing electoral victories for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 elections.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, Baba-Pate expressed confidence in the party’s growing influence, highlighting the steady influx of prominent politicians joining its ranks.

He dismissed concerns that El-Rufai’s exit would impact the APC’s strength in the state.

Baba-Pate said, “We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party on a daily basis. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state.

“We are not disturbed, and we are not going to lose our sleep over El-Rufai’s moves. The party in the state is growing more than before.”