We Have Been Waiting For El-Rufai’s Resignation From APC – Ex- Governor’s Ally

An ally to former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed his supporters were not surprised by his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai has officially resigned from the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership.

In a resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State on Monday, El-Rufai expressed disappointment with the APC’s trajectory in recent years.

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, played a key role in securing electoral victories for the party in 2015, 2019, and 2023. Reflecting on his tenure as Kaduna governor, he highlighted his administration’s focus on human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment.

Despite his contributions, he signaled his decision to part ways with the APC due to growing concerns about governance and internal party dynamics.

Announcing his move to the SDP, El-Rufai expressed gratitude to his mentors, colleagues, and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to advancing democratic principle

An ally, who served as a commissioner under El-Rufai’s administration, told Daily Trust on condition of anonymity that supporters of the former governor have been waiting for his resignation from APC.

“Yes, we are all aware that he (El-Rufai) will tender his resignation from APC today, Monday, 10th March 2025, and join SDP. That is all we have been waiting for,” the source said.