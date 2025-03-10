Watch Out, I Am Coming For You – Omoni Oboli Vows To Take Legal Action Against Ghanaian TV Stations

Famous Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, has slammed Ghanaian TV stations for airing her movies without the necessary licenses.

She expressed her outrage with the local television stations in a post on her Instagram page on Saturday evening.

She also berated the Ghana National Film Authority for “failing to take decisive action against such unauthorized acts.”

Questioning the authority’s effectiveness, she lamented over the amount of work that goes into producing her films and vowed to take legal action against the offending TV stations.

She wrote, “I love my Ghanaian besties, colleagues, and friends, but you see those TV stations in Ghana, I’m coming for you! The guts to show my movies without licensing! If dem no arrest one of una, you won’t learn! Watch out! Coming for every one of you!

“You have no idea how much work goes into these projects. The sleepless nights I have! I’m coming for it all! You will pay for every one of my movies you have shown without permission! In 2025, you don’t understand that’s IP theft?!!!

“Maybe you don’t have a television authority in Ghana, but that is not my concern! Coming for you all! Clowns! Thanks to my Ghanaian besties for always sending me screenshots.”